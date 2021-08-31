Surviving parenthood! After competing on the CBS show, many Survivor alums have gone on to welcome children — some, even, with their fellow cast members!

Amber Brkich and “Boston” Rob Mariano, for instance, competed on Survivor: All-Stars in 2003 before they went on to compete in the Amazing Race. The pair wed in April 2005 and now share four daughters — Lucia, Carina, Isabetta and Adeline.

“Being a father is by far the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done,” the Massachusetts native gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in 2011. “Dressing them alike is so much fun, and they love it, too! They play so well together!”

In November 2020, Sierra Dawn Thomas announced that she would be joining the list of Survivor cast members with kids. The season 30 alum was expecting her first child with former costar Joe Anglim.

“The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers,” the Utah native captioned her baby bump debut at the time. “It’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!”

Her husband wrote in a post of his own: “Beyond thankful for all of the blessings, love light and and great full [sic] hearts. Thankful for the incredible support of our families, friends and tribe. Which is about to get a little bit bigger. Love you all with all our hearts.”

The following month, the then-expectant star shared more details on finding out about her pregnancy. “Joe’s birthday was coming up and I wanted to surprise him then,” the barrel racer explained via Instagram in December 2020. “I was all alone [taking my pregnancy test], staring in the bathroom mirror with tears of happiness falling down my face trying to wrap my head around this incredible blessing that has now become a reality. Baby Anglim, I can’t wait to hold you, love you, and watch you as you grow and change the world. I can’t wait to watch you have your dad wrapped around your little finger because I know you will! Whatever you wanna be, you’re gonna be a great one! I can’t wait to meet you!”

The couple, who got engaged in April 2019 and married seven months later, welcomed their daughter, Della, in May 2021.

“Our world is forever changed,” the new mom told her Instagram followers at the time. “Thanks for choosing us baby girl. #WelcomeToTheTribe #Noble.”

Keep scrolling to see more Survivor stars’ photos with their babies, from Angie Layton to Tyson Apostol.