Another one! Pregnant Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are expecting a third baby boy.

“We had originally planned on finding out our baby’s gender earlier, a couple weeks ago, but COVID hit our family and we had to delay the exciting revelation,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 30, wrote in a Wednesday, March 23, blog post. “However, this turned out to be a blessing in disguise because by the time we were able to reschedule, [our son] Israel was on spring break. This meant our whole family could be together for the appointment, as we all found out together that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!”

The former reality stars, who are already the parents of sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4, made “a special day” of their sex reveal.

“[We started] off by eating breakfast together at a local restaurant called the Buttered Biscuit,” the Counting On alum continued. “Then we did a little shopping before heading to our appointment to learn the exciting news. We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July! Your continued prayers are much appreciated.”

The announcement came one month after the former TLC personalities revealed their rainbow baby is on the way after a 2021 pregnancy loss.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret!” Duggar wrote via Instagram in February. “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby. We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

Earlier this month, the expectant star and her husband tested positive for the coronavirus, which was “not fun” for them.

“Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!!” Duggar told her Instagram followers on March 10. “With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick’s birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we’d originally hoped. Prayers appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!”

Later that same day, the Arkansas native showed the “homemade bone broth chicken noodle soup with kale and carrots” that her family was enjoying amid their recovery.

The pregnant star was “feeling a little better … [but] not 100 percent yet” by March 15.