Bumping along! The pregnant Duggar sisters haven’t been shy about showing their baby bumps over the years.

During her first pregnancy, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and her husband, John David Duggar, also opened up about the symptoms she was experiencing ahead of their little one’s arrival.

“It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks with severe morning sickness,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019. “She got diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and she was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration. … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”

John David spoiled Abbie during this time, she gushed to Us, even going to the store around midnight to get her a heat pack. “He said, ‘No, you need this. I want to go get it for you,’” the nurse recalled. “He’s cooked for me. He’s cleaned. He’s just been an angel.”

The Arkansas native agreed, chiming in, “I keep her water filled up, and her snacks for her. I keep her eating and just comfortable. Anything I can get for her, I try to. I run to the store, [get] whatever she needs, just keep her as comfortable as possible when she’s feeling bad.”

Us broke the news in January 2020 that the Oklahoma native gave birth to their daughter, Grace Annette. “Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the Counting On stars told Us in a statement at the time. “She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

