



Baby on board! John David Duggar’s wife, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett), is pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child together, Us Weekly confirms.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the Counting On stars told Us in a statement. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

The parents-to-be married in November 2018 and told Us exclusively about their big day. “We are so excited to be married!” the pair said at the time. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

The reality stars added, “It all felt so special. Every moment was just as we planned and dreamed. The opening song ‘Holy Ground’ that invited the Lord’s presence to the wedding and our marriage was a very special moment to us.”

After their “perfect” first kiss, John David, 29, and Abbie, 27, enjoyed “breakfast for supper” at their reception, which took place in an airplane hangar.

The TLC personalities knew each other for years before they went public with their relationship in June 2018. They announced their engagement the following month.

“The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together,” Abbie and John David told Us at the time. “It was a special moment to share together. One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life. We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

The pregnant star join a few other Duggar family members with little ones on the way. Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) is expecting her second child, while Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) and cousin Amy King (née Duggar) are both pregnant with their first.

With reporting by Brody Brown

