Inside John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s Wedding

John-David Duggar wanted to keep his nuptials to Abbie Grace Burnett untraditional. For starters, “all of the Duggars have gotten married young,” the Counting On star, 28, says in the new issue of Us Weekly of tying the knot at an older age (by Duggar standards!). So when they got engaged in July, the pair decided to include some unconventional touches — including, says the pilot, “breakfast for supper.” Their vision came to life on Saturday, November 3, in Ada, Oklahoma, where Abbie, 26, is from. “Every moment was just as we dreamed,” they gush. The newlyweds shared their special day exclusively with Us.