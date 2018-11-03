The Duggar family tree just gained a branch! John-David Duggar married Abbie Grace Burnett on Saturday, November 3, and the newlyweds shared their big day exclusively with Us Weekly.

“We are so excited to be married!” the couple told Us exclusively. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

The couple announced their engagement in July, one month after they went public with their courtship.

“The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together,” they told Us at the time. “It was a special moment to share together.”

“One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” they added. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

The bride and groom knew of each other for several years before they started courting, but Burnett told Us in June that she “really got connected” to Duggar when the reality star visited her native Oklahoma for a church event.

Duggar, who works in law enforcement in Arkansas when he’s not filming TLC’s Counting On, told Us that he and Burnett “fell in love very quickly.”

“And it’s been a wonderful journey thus far,” he added.

Fans can get a first look of the big day November 20 on TLC GO and tune in November 27 at 10 p.m. ET to see the wedding special on TLC.

Season 9 of Counting On is expected to premiere on TLC in 2019.

