Counting down until marriage! One month after John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett went public with their courtship, the couple is engaged!

“The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together,” the couple reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It was a special moment to share together.”

After knowing each other for years, they “really got connected” when Duggar, 28, traveled to a church event in 26-year-old Burnett’s native Oklahoma, she explained to Us in June. From there, “We fell in love very quickly,” noted Duggar, an Arkansas constable and part-time officer with the Tontitown Police Department.

“One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” the couple tells Us. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

Next up on their agenda? “We need to start thinking about a wedding!” says the couple.

The engagement comes just weeks after Duggar’s younger brother Josiah and Lauren Swanson said “I do” in Arkansas July 1.

The new season of Counting On premieres Monday, July 30th at 9 PM EST on TLC.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!