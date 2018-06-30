Tied the knot! Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are officially married. The couple exchanged vows on Saturday, July 1, Us Weekly can confirm.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife!” the newlyweds told Us in a statement. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect! What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Us exclusively revealed the duo’s engagement in March. “This is an exciting, big step in our lives and the whole thing was very meaningful,” the Counting On star, 21, said at the time of popping the question to Swanson, 18. “The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There’s a lot of family history on this property, making it a special place for Lauren.”

Swanson added: “I’m really excited to be getting married to Josiah. Everything about engagement was such a special moment for me. I’m especially looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him!”

Back in January, Us broke the news that the pair were courting after years of friendship. Swanson dished via a video message on the Duggar family website that she was “totally shocked” when Duggar showed interest in courting her because, at the time, they were still “learning more about each other” and “putting God first and ourselves second.”

TLC’s Counting On returns Monday, July 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

