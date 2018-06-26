‘Counting On’ Star John-David Duggar Is Courting Abbie Grace Burnett

2018 keeps getting more exciting for the Duggar family! Counting On’s John-David Duggar is courting girlfriend Abbie Grace Burnett, the couple confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Abbie and I are just so excited, we’ve known of each other for several years,” the 28-year-old reality star told Us of his new relationship status. “We fell in love very quickly and it’s been a wonderful journey thus far,” he added.

As for where their love first bloomed, Abbie, 26, tells Us: “John flew in for a church event here in Oklahoma where I’m from. We really got connected then.”

Earlier this year, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that John-David — who is an an Arkansas constable and part-time officer with the Tontitown Police Department — helped coordinate a gender reveal to remember for brother Joseph and his wife Kendra.

John-David used tannerite mixed with blue powder to reveal the gender as the entire Duggar clan stood 20 yards behind him. He then shot a bullet over 200 yards away into what is commonly used for target practice, displaying blue smoke for a boy. (Duggar has undergone extensive gun safety and firearms training.) Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the couple welcomed their first child on June 8.

Meanwhile, brother Josiah announced that he was courting girlfriend Lauren Swanson in January, and the two revealed their engagement in March. “This is an exciting, big step in our lives, and the whole thing was very meaningful,” Josiah told Us of the proposal. “The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There’s a lot of family history on this property, making it a special place for Lauren.”

John-David is one of nineteen Duggar kids that is commonly shown on the hit TLC show. He’s the twin of eldest daughter, Jana.

TLC’s Counting On returns Monday, July 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

