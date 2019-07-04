



and husbandare sharing their heartbreak. In an emotional Instagram post , on Wednesday, July 3, Joy-Anna, 21, revealed that 20 weeks into her pregnancy, she suffered a miscarriage.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words,” she captioned a black and white photo of her with Austin in a hospital bed. “’So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’ We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl.”

The Counting On stars, who announced their pregnancy exclusively with Us Weekly in May, also shared how they’re doing since learning the news.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” the caption continued. “In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

The couple, who share 16-month-old son Gideon, had already named their daughter. “We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies,’” Joy-Anna wrote. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

The reality star then asked their fans to “pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well.”

At the end of the post, she shared a quote by poet Fanny Crosby: “All the way my Savior leads me; What have I to ask beside? Can I doubt His tender mercy, Who through life has been my Guide? Heav’nly peace, divinest comfort, Here by faith in Him to dwell! For I know, whate’er befall me, Jesus doeth all things well, For I know, whate’er befall me, Jesus doeth all things well.”

Following Joy-Anna’s post, her family reacted. Michelle and Jim Bob reposted the photo on Instagram and wrote, “We were so sad to hear that Joy and Austin’s baby girl passed away mid-way through their pregnancy. The pain of losing a child is unimaginable. Yet, for the one whose hope is in God, there is a peace that surpasses our finite understanding. We pray that God will comfort Joy and Austin and carry them through this difficult time.”

Jessa Seewald also reposted the pic, adding, “Our hearts are breaking over your loss. Such beautiful words you’ve written in your post. Annabell will forever be in our hearts. We love you all and are praying for God’s peace and comfort during this time.”

