Almost there! Joy-Anna Duggar put her baby bump on display just ahead of her second child’s arrival.

“How are we only a couple weeks away from meeting our baby girl?!?” the Counting On star, 22, captioned a Wednesday, August 5, Instagram photo. “We couldn’t be more excited! Being patient is hard, but I’m trying to cherish these last days with just the three of us!”

In the mirror selfie, the reality star smiled in a gray tee and black sweats. Her and Austin Forsyth’s 2-year-old son, Gideon, made an excited face.

“Awww love everything about this!” Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates commented on the social media upload. “We can’t wait to meet this baby girl!”

Duggar announced in May that she and her husband, 26, are expecting baby No. 2 after previously suffering a miscarriage. “Yes, it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

She went on to reveal in a YouTube video that their baby girl is due in August.

The TLC personalities welcomed their son in February 2018, six months after their pregnancy announcement. “We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby. Every child is such a precious gift from God,” the then-mom-to-be told Us in an August 2017 statement. “I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

The following month, Joy-Anna reflected on her first days as a mom, exclusively telling Us, “Now that he’s here, I really can’t imagine life without him. Austin’s been helping me with waking up in the middle of the night, changing the baby’s diaper and getting the baby for me.”

The pair, who wed in May 2017, have “grown even closer” since becoming parents.