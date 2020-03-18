Another Duggar darling is on the way! Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) is pregnant with her and Austin Forsyth’s second child.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 22, announced her baby news on Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, writing, “Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

In a YouTube video, the couple revealed Joy-Anna is pregnant with a baby girl and due in August.

The Counting On stars tied the knot in May 2017 and welcomed their son, Gideon, the following year. In May 2019, Us Weekly broke the news that Joy-Anna was pregnant.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” the TLC personalities told Us exclusively at the time. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

Two months later, Joy-Anna found out she suffered a pregnancy loss when she went in for a 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal.

“We named her Annabell Elise,” the reality star wrote on Instagram in July. “Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’ What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

In the wake of her miscarriage, Joy-Anna supported her then-pregnant sisters, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett), Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) and Anna Duggar (née Keller).

“It’s not like I’m upset that I’ve lost my baby,” Joy-Anna told Us exclusively in November 2019. “I still am excited for them. But you think, ‘What would my baby look like? What would she be like?’”

She added, “I was praying that the Lord would help me be excited for them. And I can honestly say that … I’m super excited for them. But I try and ask them a lot how they’re doing, how they’re feeling because this is an exciting time. They have little blessings that they’re adding to their family.”

The Arkansas native called her husband, 26, her “anchor” following their loss.