Bringing up another Bates baby! Carlin Stewart (née Bates) and Evan Stewart welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Friday, January 31.

Layla Rae Stewart was born at 3:56 p.m. on Friday, weighing 5 pounds 13 ounces and measuring 18 inches long.

“How do you describe an experience so emotionally intense and so magically wonderful as welcoming a brand new baby into the world?” the couple told Us Weekly exclusively on Saturday, February 1. “We feel like our lives just became incredibly busy, but unimaginably blessed with little Layla Rae’s arrival! She has already consumed our thoughts and intentions for these past pregnancy months and now, no day will ever be the same without her! Although she came earlier than we expected, this is the best kind of celebration we have ever experienced, and we are so in love with our new role as parents!”

Carlin was due in mid-February, but had to be induced on Friday after being diagnosed with the same blood-clotting disorder as her older sister, Erin Paine (née Bates), early in her pregnancy.

The couple announced their baby news in September 2019, telling UPtv in a statement: “We are beyond thrilled to be expecting our first child. Spending every day with your best friend and building a life together has already exceeded our happiest dreams. We are so happy at the thought of parenting together. Three at the table sounds perfect! God is so good.”

The then-pregnant star, 21, added at the time: “Even though I’m very early into my pregnancy, I already look at my mom and wonder, ‘How did you do this 19 times?’ Yet, she acted as if each pregnancy was a gift and a privilege, and that’s exactly the sentiment I want to have. She made us all feel special and loved and more than anything, Evan and I want to be the kind of parents that invest in our child’s life in such a way that they know what a treasure they are to us!”

Although the Bringing Up Bates star was struggling with nausea, Carlin gushed about how faithfully her husband stayed by her side during those tough times. “It makes me very appreciative of Evan,” she said. “He offers me so much encouragement.”

The following month, the pair announced that they had a daughter on the way. “Layla Rae Stewart, we can’t wait to meet you! #itsagirl #20weeks,” Bates captioned an Instagram photo from their gender reveal party, which featured pink paint, confetti and a matching balloon.

She and Stewart tied the knot in May 2019 at Castleton Farms in Tennessee. Their nuptials came nearly two years after the reality stars met in the fall of 2016.

“Extraordinarily Magical,” the bride captioned photos from their ceremony at the time. “It’s impossible to take a deep breath and soak in every moment when every moment is taking your breath away. Best. Day. Ever.”

Fans can catch the happy couple on their upcoming Bringing Up Bates special, I Love You Day, on February 13, and during the season 9 premiere of Bringing Up Bates on March 5, both on UPtv.

Scroll through to see photos of the Bates’ new addition!