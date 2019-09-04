



Another Bates baby! Carlin Bates announced that is pregnant with her and Evan Stewart’s first baby.

“We are beyond thrilled to be expecting our first child,” the couple said in a statement from UPtv. “Spending every day with your best friend and building a life together has already exceeded our happiest dreams. We are so happy at the thought of parenting together. Three at the table sounds perfect! God is so good.”

The pregnant star, 21, added, “Even though I’m very early into my pregnancy, I already look at my mom and wonder, ‘How did you do this 19 times?’ Yet, she acted as if each pregnancy was a gift and a privilege, and that’s exactly the sentiment I want to have. She made us all feel special and loved and more than anything, Evan and I want to be the kind of parents that invest in our child’s life in such a way that they know what a treasure they are to us!”

The mom-to-be is due in February 2020 and has been experiencing nausea throughout her pregnancy, just like many of her sisters have before her. “I haven’t found any successful tips yet to deal with the nausea, but it has made me very appreciative of Evan, who stays by my side, and offers so much encouragement!” she said. “I also have a new compassion for other pregnant moms who have bravely endured nausea and discomfort!”

She and Stewart wed in May at Carleston Farms in Tennessee. The pair met in the fall of 2016 when Carlin’s mom, Kelly Jo Bates, was asked to speak at a Ladies’ Conference at Stewart’s family church.

