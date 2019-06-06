



Another one! Erin Paine (née Bates) is pregnant, expanding to a family of six with her husband, Chad Paine.

“It’s official, baby No. 4 is on the way,” the Bringing Up Bates stars told UPtv in a Thursday, June 6, statement. “We know that life is fixing to get even crazier, but we’re getting ready for more laughs and more love and celebrating every moment along the way!”

The reality stars already share Carson, 4, Brooklyn, 2, and Everly, 14 months. “The thrill and joy of holding another precious baby never grows old,” the pair told Us Weekly exclusively when their youngest arrived in March 2018. “She has already been smothered with love and kisses, and our hearts are so thankful to God for a healthy little baby girl. Seeing Carson and Brooklyn’s faces light up at the sight of their sister brought us to tears. It feels like we are experiencing a little bit of heaven on earth right now.”

Erin isn’t the only member of the famous family with a little one on the way.

In February, Josie Bates and her husband, Kelton Balka, announced that they are expecting their first child together. Three months later, Whitney Bates (née Perkins) and her husband, Zach Bates, had pregnancy news of their own. The UPtv personalities will welcome their third child in December after an August 2018 miscarriage.

“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about what it would be like to have that sweet baby in our home,” Whitney wrote on the Bates’ family blog at the time. “However, we know that God has a plan and his plans are perfect in every way, in every season of life, no matter if we understand them or not.”

Expecting: Erin & Chad premieres Thursday, June 6, at 10 p.m. ET on UPtv.

