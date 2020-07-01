Leaning on each other. Pregnant Jinger Duggar found herself bonding with her sister Joy-Anna Duggar after a previous pregnancy loss.

“I talked to Joy a lot in that time,” Jinger, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 30, while promoting season 11 of Counting On. “We grew closer. We were already close, but that relationship even deepened all the more having been through the same thing. [It] was very difficult, but I was grateful for Joy to be able to talk to her. [My sister-in-law] Lauren also just shared such sweet words with me.”

The reality star announced in May that her and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s rainbow baby, a girl, is on the way.

Jinger shared her pregnancy news with Joy-Anna, 22, before telling any other family members. (Joy-Anna is expecting her second child with her husband, Austin Forsyth, in August, but between this pregnancy and her son Gideon’s 2018 birth, she lost a baby girl at 5 months pregnant.)

Jinger explained to Us that her younger sister has “walked through everything” first. “With her little one that she has on the way now following the miscarriage, [we talked about] how she was dealing with that and even all the fears that come up and how she was trusting God through that,” she explained.

During her pregnancy, Jinger has also been speaking to her sister Jessa Duggar about expanding her family and working to follow her example.

“We’re just kind of, like, following in [her and Ben Seewald’s] footsteps a little bit behind,” Jinger explained to Us. “Just to see how they’ve handled parenting with two [is helpful].”

Jinger and Vuolo, 32, tied the knot in November 2016 in Arkansas and welcomed their daughter, Felicity, now 23 months, two years later. In 2019, the couple moved to Los Angeles.

“We love it here,” the former professional soccer player gushed to Us. “We don’t know what’s down the road, but we would have no problem staying here long-term.”

Season 11 of Counting On’s two-hour premiere airs on Tuesday, July 7, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi