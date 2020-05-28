Pregnant Jinger Duggar Reveals She Previously Suffered a Miscarriage

Rainbow baby on the way. Jinger Duggar is pregnant with her and Jeremy Vuolo’s second child, but previously suffered a miscarriage.

“We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 26, captioned her Thursday, May 28, baby bump debut via Instagram. “Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier.”

The Arkansas native, who already shares their daughter, Felicity, now 22 months, went on to write, “The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy. As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry.”

Duggar and Vuolo, 32, told her parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, that they are expecting baby No. 2 with a “pregnant gingerbread cookie” in a Thursday sneak peek of Counting On’s 11th season. They went on to reveal that they’d suffered a pregnancy loss the previous winter.

Some of Jinger’s sisters have also publicly opened up about their miscarriages, from Joy-Anna Duggar in July 2019 to Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) the previous year.

“Every day, you have to give that sweet little one to the Lord,” Lauren, 27, told Us exclusively in October 2019 of healing from her and Josiah Duggar‘s loss. “There are many times where you can just be fearful and think, ‘Oh, I’m going to lose this one too.’ But … this child belongs to the Lord. He’s the one that has given this life.”

She went on to tell Us how she supported Joy-Anna, 22, when she and Austin Forsyth experienced the same tragedy. “I remember when Jessa [Seewald (née Duggar)] was expecting Ivy and I had lost our first one, Asa,” Lauren said at the time. “I just remember how sweet Jessa was. She’d write special notes and texts, just reminding me how much she loves me and was praying for me. That’s kind of one thing I do for Joy, sending her encouragement and sending her scripture.”

