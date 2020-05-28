Round two! Pregnant Jinger Duggar is expecting her second child with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, after previously suffering a miscarriage.

The Counting On stars revealed on Thursday, May 28, that their 22-month-old daughter, Felicity, is going to be a big sister in the TLC show’s season 11 sneak peek.

“We recently found out that we’re expecting,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 26, said during a confessional.

Her husband, 32, chimed in, “We’re going to reveal to the family with a pregnant gingerbread.”

In the Counting On clip, the reality stars showed Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar their festive cookies over video.

Jinger and the former professional soccer player welcomed Felicity in July 2018. “God is so kind. Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 a.m.,” the athlete told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Felicity weighs 8 lbs and 3 oz, and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

The pair’s baby news came six months after Us broke the news of Jinger’s first pregnancy. “The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the TLC personalities told Us at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

Jinger and Vuolo tied the knot in November 2016. Three years later, the new parents moved to Los Angeles with their daughter. “This decision to move to L.A. came about as we were discussing the decision for me to pursue further theological training,” the Pennsylvania native explained in an October 2019 Counting On clip. “Life for us is always an adventure.”

Counting On returns with new episodes on Tuesday, June 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling to see Jinger’s pregnancy announcement pictures with Vuolo and Felicity.