



Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo are definitely not in Laredo anymore! In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of Counting On ‘s season 10 premiere, the Texas natives announce they’re moving to Los Angeles with their 15-month-old daughter, Felicity.

“In the last year we welcomed Felicity into the world, we have now been adjusting to life as new parents,” Jeremy, 32, says in the clip above. Jinger, 25, then adds, “Being parents, it’s been an amazing change. It can be more unpredictable. we are continuously learning as Felicity is growing, just what it means to be a parent.”

With that, they announced another big change: They’re leaving Texas for the City of Angels.

“This decision to move to L.A. came about as we were discussing the decision for me to pursue further theological training,” he explains. “Life for us is always an adventure.”

Later in the clip, the family reacts to the move — and most aren’t surprised since Jinger has always loved every big city they’ve visited over the years.

Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), admits she’s “really excited” for her sister but would never want to live in the city. In fact, the 26-year-old is shocked when her husband, Ben Seewald, doesn’t agree. “I wouldn’t mind living in the city,” the 24-year-old reveals.

Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot in November 2016 and welcomed their daughter in July 2018.

“God is so kind. Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 a.m.,” the former pro Soccer player told Us exclusively at the time. “Felicity weighs 8 lbs and 3 oz, and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

This season will track their move — and their pricy house hunting, which comes as quite a surprise to them.

Elsewhere in the season, it’s babies, babies and more babies with one pregnancy after another. Jessa and Ben are preparing for baby No. 3 while Josiah and Lauren find out they’re expecting again after their heartbreaking miscarriage. Plus, Kendra, Joy, Anna and Abbie also announce they are expecting!

Counting On season 10 premieres on TLC Tuesday, October 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

