With 18 siblings and 11 nieces and nephews, Jinger Vuolo (nee Duggar) has spent plenty of time around babies. Still, she admits in the new issue of Us Weekly, the many stories she’d heard about childbirth made her “nervous” about delivering her first daughter with husband Jeremy. But as the 24-year-old welcomed Felicity in the early hours of July 19, “I really felt like God gave [me] the grace to cope,” she says. Here, she offers a peek inside her first days as a mom.