Future family of six! Jessa Duggar is pregnant with her and husband Ben Seewald’s fourth child after a previous miscarriage, Us Weekly confirms.

“After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way,” the Counting On stars told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 18. “The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”

The TLC personalities tied the knot in November 2015 in Arkansas, three months after their engagement. The pair welcomed their first child, son Spurgeon, now 5, in 2015. The little one became a big brother when Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 20 months, joined the family in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 28, previously told Us Weekly exclusively that she “definitely” had baby fever and wanted to expand her family. “The desire to adopt or possibly foster is one that continues to weigh heavily on our hearts,” the reality star said in 2018.

Duggar echoed this in July 2020, exclusively telling Us about their adoption plans. “We could wait until all of our kids are grown and gone and then adopt, but I also think it’s kind of cool to have an adopted child growing up with the other kids,” she said at the time. “We’re just in a stage of, like, meeting with people who have adopted and getting advice, hearing their stories and seeing what that might look like for us. … We’re not sure if our next baby will be adopted or not.”

Seewald added that he and his wife were asking adoptive parents: “What avenues did you go through [for] foster care and adoption agencies? Were you adopting local [or] international?’”

While the couple would love to have a “full” house, they aren’t sure that they want 19 kids like Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar. “I guess we’re kind of taking it one at a time, and we’re thankful for each one,” Jessa explained.

The reality stars went on to gush about their youngest child’s latest milestones at the time, telling Us that Ivy was “adventurous” and “tries anything” her parents and siblings eat.