Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Are ‘Considering’ Adoption for Baby No. 4

The more, the merrier! Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald want to expand their family and are “considering” adoption.

“We could wait until all of our kids are grown and gone and then adopt, but I also think it’s kind of cool to have an adopted child growing up with the other kids,” Seewald, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 1, while promoting season 11 of Counting On. “We’re just in a stage of, like, meeting with people who have adopted and getting advice, hearing their stories and seeing what that might look like for us.”

The Arkansas native said that he and Duggar, 27, are asking adoptive parents: “What avenues did you go through [for] foster care and adoption agencies? Were you adopting local [or] international?’”

The couple, who share Spurgeon, 4, Henry 3, and Ivey, 13 months, are in a “good season” with three kids, Duggar told Us, but she still gets “baby fever.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum explained, “We’re not sure if our next baby will be adopted or not, but that’s something that has weighed heavily on our hearts since before we were married.”

She and Seewald would love a “full” house, but don’t have their sights set on 19 children like her parents, Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar.

“I guess we’re kind of taking it one at a time and we’re thankful for each one,” Jessa told Us.

The reality star was a big fan of growing up with a lot of siblings, saying she always had her “best friends” around. “If one sibling wasn’t getting along with you at that moment, you could find somebody else to play with.”

The TLC personalities welcomed their daughter in May 2019 and gushed over her milestones, from running to saying “food words.”

Jessa told Us of the toddler, “She’s very adventurous and she pretty much tries anything that we’re eating.”

Counting On’s two-hour season 11 premiere airs Tuesday, July 7, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi