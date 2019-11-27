



Another Duggar darling! Anna Duggar (née Keller) gave birth to a baby girl, her sixth child with her husband, Josh Duggar, on Wednesday, November 27.

Maryella Hope Duggar was born at 9:12 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces, and measuring 20 1/2 inches, the proud parents told Us Weekly exclusively.

“On Thanksgiving eve our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratefulness for the arrival of our sixth child! Maryella Hope arrived this morning at 9:12am. 8 pounds and 2 ounces, 20 inches long,” Josh, 31, and Anna, 31, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications. We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alums told Us exclusively in April that they had another little one on the way. “We couldn’t be happier to share with the world that our family is growing by one this Fall,” the former reality stars told Us at the time. “We continually stand amazed by God’s love, redemption, grace and blessings in our lives. Our entire little family is ecstatic!”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar showed their support for the pair’s baby announcement, writing on their family blog: “We are so happy for Josh & Anna, expecting their 6th child and our 16th grandchild! Each child is a blessing from God! Anna is one of the most amazing women in the world, she is a Proverbs 31 woman! Anna & Josh are good parents and it is going to be neat to see what God does with each one of their children’s lives.”

The couple, who already share Mackenzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 2, revealed their baby-to-be’s sex in June.

“This is the 6th gender reveal for our little family and it always so exciting!” Anna, 31, captioned an Instagram video. “Each child God has given us is unique and special — we all look forward to the arrival of our daughter / sister this fall!”

In the family footage, one of her sons poured water over a beehive until it bubbled over with pink foam. He and his siblings jumped and down in excitement, shouting, “It’s a girl!”

The former TLC personalities wed in 2008. Anna celebrated her 10-year engagement-anniversary with Josh, also 31, on Instagram in July 2018 with a PDA pic. “The past 10 years have been a wonderful adventure,” the Florida native captioned the social media upload. “So thankful for God’s redeeming grace and His blessings to us along the way, especially our 5 M’s!”