Anna Duggar is counting her blessings. The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday, July 5, after a two-month hiatus from the social media platform to fill fans in on the Duggars’ most recent milestones.

“June was an exciting month for our family,” she wrote. “Marcus, Michael and I are . . . officially a year older + Josh and I celebrated our 10 year engagement anniversary!”

She continued on to express gratitude for her life together with Josh Duggar, saying, “The past 10 years have been a wonderful adventure. So thankful for God’s redeeming grace and His blessings to us along the way, especially our 5 M’s!”

The 19 Kids and Counting star, 30, and her husband, 30, welcomed their fifth child Mason in September 2017 at their home in Northwest Arkansas with a midwife, as they exclusively revealed to Us Weekly at the time.

Duggar gushed to Us over her newborn son and extended family later that same month, saying, “It’s a blessing to have so much help from our moms and family members. Our other little ones adore Mason and want to hold him all the time.”

The Duggars met at a Christian homeschooling convention in 2006 and married at the Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hilliard, Florida, two years later with a ceremony that was featured on season 2 of their TLC series. Though the twosome underwent what Anna called a “hard road” in August 2016, they were spotted looking happy together at sister Jinger Duggar’s wedding in November of that same year.

The couple also share daughter Mackynzie, 8, sons Michael, 7, and Marcus, 5 and daughter Meredith, 2.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!