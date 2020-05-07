Marking the moment! Joy-Anna Duggar shared a baby bump photo 25 weeks into her pregnancy.

“25 weeks!” the Counting On star, 22, captioned her Thursday, May 6, mirror selfie via Instagram. “We’re not deciding on a name until she’s born, but she is already our little princess!”

In the social media upload, the reality star cradled her stomach in a “Pardon My Bump” T-shirt, while her and Austin Forsyth’s 2-year-old son, Gideon, stood close by in a red shirt and diaper.

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates commented, “Yes. Love all the baby bump photos.”

The TLC personality announced in March that she is pregnant with her and Forsyth’s second child following a previous miscarriage.

“Yes… it’s true!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “@austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

Duggar went on to reveal in a YouTube video that she has a baby girl on the way due in August.

She and the contractor tied the knot in May 2019 and welcomed Gideon the following year. In May 2019, the couple told Us Weekly exclusively that they were expecting.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” they told Us exclusively at the time. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s daughter found out two months later that she had suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks.

“We named her Annabell Elise,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2019. “Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’ What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”