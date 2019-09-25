



A touching tribute. Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) wears a special piece of jewelry to honor the baby girl she miscarried in June.

“Thank you @meaganlina for this thoughtful gift!” the Counting On star, 21, captioned a Tuesday, September 24, Instagram post. “It means so much to have such caring family around me! I love you! #AnnabellEliseForsyth.”

In the social media upload, the reality star gave a close look at her gold necklace against her sweater. A thin rectangle was attached to the chain, reading, “Annabell Elise.”

She and her husband, Austin Forsyth, announced in July that she had suffered a miscarriage 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words,” the TLC personalities captioned a photo of themselves in a hospital bed. “’So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’ We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl.”

The caption continued, “Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

The pair, who wed in 2017, had already chosen a name — Annabell, meaning “God has favored me,” and Elise, meaning, “God satisfies.” At the end of the post, they asked for prayers and wrote, “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May that Joy-Anna and Austin were expecting their second child. Their son, Gideon, 19 months, was born in February 2018.

