Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s darlings! The Counting On alums welcomed sons Israel and Samuel in 2015 and 2017, respectively, and love sharing their lives with the little ones.

The former reality stars’ baby boys previously appeared on TLC with their parents before Duggar and Dillard exited the network in 2017.

Three years later, the Growing Up Duggar author opened up about the “distancing” between herself and her extended family since her departure in a YouTube video.

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family,” Duggar explained in the October 2020 footage. “We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

The pair spoke exclusively to Us Weekly the following month about the “drama” they still experience with her family members.

“We were ready to leave and felt strongly about leaving. … There are definitely some issues there,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum told Us in February 2021. “We definitely feel like we’re in a healthy place now for our family and have control over our lives. … Certain people are more supportive than others. I think it ebbs and flows with a family of that size. Every family has drama and so when you’ve got that many more people giving opinions or whatever, it can get crazy.”

The show came to an end in June of that same year after Josh Duggar was arrested and booked on charges for receiving and possessing child pornography. The former reality star’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea in April 2021, and Josh’s trial was subsequently pushed to November 2021.

“The pursuit of freedom and authenticity has been a growing theme in our lives. Our story is still being written, and this event is just one more step forward toward that goal,” Jill and Dillard wrote in their “Better Late Than Never” statement in July 2021. “Our family’s departure from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On has allowed us to make our own decisions, including the ability to have a choice in what we share. For now, we will move forward on our own terms, and we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds.”

