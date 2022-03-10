Amid her pregnancy, Jill Duggar has tested positive for COVID-19 alongside her husband, Derick Dillard.

“Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!! Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it’s not fun! 🤒,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 30, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 10. “🥳 With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick’s birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we’d originally hoped.”

She continued in her post: “🙏🏻Prayers appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!”

The pregnant Arkansas native, who announced that she is expecting baby No. 3 last month, shared a selfie with her husband, 33, in bed with a box of tissues. A second photo showed off the positive COVID tests that they took.

One day earlier, Duggar shared a sweet tribute to the law school grad, whom she married in June 2014.

“🥳Happy birthday to my favorite person @derickdillard 🥰,” the former reality TV personality wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 9. “💓ILYSM babe! Thanks for being my rock and encourager! Hope this next year is your best yet!”

The Counting On alum confirmed her third pregnancy in February after suffering a miscarriage.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret!” the married couple wrote via their blog on February 27. “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby. We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

The Growing Up Duggar coauthor and Dillard already share sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4, and dog Fenna. They announced in October 2021 that they suffered a pregnancy loss and named the infant River Bliss.

“One meaning for River is ‘tranquil,’ and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature,” the couple explained in a YouTube video at the time. “We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God’s life-giving presence. The river of life (Holy Spirit), ‘flows from the throne of God,’ and with the tree of life is ‘for the healing of the nations.’ Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord! And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time.”

