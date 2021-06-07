Jill Duggar Defends Feeding Her Dog Breast Milk: ‘Just Chill’

No shame in her game! Jill Duggar got ahead of haters after feeding her dog breast milk on Saturday, June 5.

“Before any of you jump on me for feeding it to the dog, she’s fine,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 30, captioned an Instagram photo of Fenna licking from a green bowl. “She’s totally fine. I wouldn’t have given it to her if I thought it would make her sick. So just chill mkay?!”

The former TLC personality explained that she had pulled out her “last teeny bottle of breast milk in the freezer” after a couple of years because her youngest son, Samuel, 3, asked to try it. “I know, I know,” the Counting On alum wrote. “It’s probably a freezer-burnt nutrition-less substance now. … It didn’t look or smell bad when I thawed it out, so I let him try it. As expected, he didn’t like it after trying a couple sips.”

Now that Duggar’s pooch has tried her breast milk, the Arkansas native joked that “all three of” her children have had it. (She is also the mother of son Israel, 6, with her husband, Derick Dillard.)

“Anyone else feel sentimental about their ‘liquid gold?’” the former reality star concluded her Instagram caption. “Whoever coined the phrase ‘no use crying over spilled milk’ certainly never pumped!”

While raising Israel and Samuel, Duggar “would love” to expand her and Dillard’s family, exclusively telling Us Weekly in February that they are “not opposed to” adopting baby No. 3 but are “content right now.”

“We’re definitely open to wherever God leads us,” she told Us at the time. “And we’ve also talked about adoption possibly in the future. … Derick’s uncle was adopted.”

The accountant, 32, chimed in, “We’re still young. We’ll see.” Dillard added that he and Duggar could possibly “grow into … two biological or adopted [kids] or at the same time.”

In April 2020, the couple weren’t “definite” about having more children. “We’re just kind of enjoying life,” Dillard explained during a “First Class Fatherhood” podcast episode at the time.

He and Duggar got engaged in March 2014 and tied the knot three months later in Arkansas. Israel and Samuel arrived in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The little ones starred on the family’s TLC show before their parents exited the network in 2017.