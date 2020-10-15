Speaking up! Jessa Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar and more members of the Duggar family haven’t hesitated to defend themselves against social media trolls.

“Whenever I look at people who are super, super negative or super hateful in their comments, a lot of times they’re not real people in the sense that, like, it’s an account that has zero posts, zero followers created specifically for hating,” Jessa exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “We just have to remind ourselves, like, we don’t live for the appraisal of every single person out there. We love each other. We love our kids. We love God and we try to live our lives to please God. … You can’t please every single person out there.”

The Arkansas native, who shares sons Spurgeon and Henry and daughter Ivy with her husband, Ben Seewald, went on to tell Us that she is “careful not to become jaded.”

Jessa explained at the time: “We don’t really know the experience of that person and what they’re going through. You know, maybe they’ve had a really rough day … I think it’s important to be understanding and just kind of take people where they’re at.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum’s younger sister Joy-Anna has also had her fair share of experiences with the parenting police while sharing her family’s major moments via Instagram.

In October 2020, the Counting On star was criticized for the way she held her infant daughter, Evelyn, while holding her then-2-year-old son Gideon’s hand at church. While Jana Duggar gushed about how “amazing” she looked and Bringing Up Bates’ Josie Bates called the family photo “gorgeous,” a troll noted that Joy-Anna looked like she was “fixing to drop” the newborn.

“I wasn’t about to drop her!” Joy-Anna clapped back in the comments at the time.

Keep scrolling to see more of the TLC personalities responding to mom-shamers over the years, from bottle-feeding to baby bump progress.