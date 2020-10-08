No need to worry! Joy-Anna Duggar clapped back at criticism about the way she held her 1-month-old daughter, Evelyn.

The Counting On star, 22, posted a family photo on Sunday, October 4, captioned, “Church this morning!” The reality star held her daughter with her son, Gideon, 2, and her husband, Austin Forsyth, at her side.

While her sister Jana Duggar gushed over how “amazing” Joy-Anna looked and Josie Bates called the family “gorgeous,” an Instagram troll commented, “Why is she carrying that baby like that looks like she fixing to drop her!”

Joy-Anna replied with a smiling emoji, writing, “Haha! Thank you for your concern! I was holding Evy and then Gideon was trying to hold my hand! I wasn’t about to drop her tho!”

She and Forsyth, 26, welcomed their baby girl in August. “To say my heart is full is an understatement,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21 at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easygoing and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

She revealed the infant’s name later that same month, writing via Instagram: “I wanted her name to be perfect and elegant! We had a hard time deciding but after a few days finally settled on ‘Evy Mae’ and we think it fits her perfectly!”

The news came five months after the TLC personalities announced that they had a rainbow baby on the way. (The reality stars previously suffered a miscarriage in July 2019.)

Joy-Anna and the pilot wed in May 2017 in Arkansas. The couple went on a “little getaway” to celebrate their third anniversary. “Ice cream, boating, bike riding and watching our favorite movies,” she captioned a selfie in May. “It’s been so refreshing!”