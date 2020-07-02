Dating herself first! Jana Duggar isn’t too stressed about her love life right now but hopes she’ll still be able to find The One someday.

“I’m not that worried,” the Growing Up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships coauthor, 30, said while speaking to Us Weekly exclusively with her mother, Michelle Duggar, on Thursday, July 2. “Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path.”

While the 19 Kids and Counting alum admitted that she sometimes feels “a little more pressure” to take the next big step, she’s focusing on “making the most” of her single years. “I think if I sit there and I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m not married’ and just [get] all worried about it, it makes things way worse,” she explained.

Jana previously opened up about her dating life during an October 2019 episode of TLC’s Counting On, admitting that there “have been a number of guys” who have asked her out — but “none of them worked out.”

“[My siblings] have been in relationships, courtships, whatever you want to label it as. Of course, it doesn’t always end in marriage and that’s OK,” she said at the time. “You have to sometimes talk to someone, get to know someone and realize, you know what, it doesn’t have to end in marriage.”

While many of her family members have already walked down the aisle and started families of their own, Jana is holding out hope that someday she’ll find a lifelong love like her parents have had for more than 30 years.

“They’re quick to forgive and to make, really try to make things right,” the reality star told Us of her mom, 53, and dad, Jim Bob Duggar, who exchanged their vows in 1984. “The genuine love that they still have for one another … this young love and they still have that, you know, today. I think that’s rare to see couples that are their age and been married that long.”

The season 11 premiere of Counting On airs on TLC on Tuesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET.