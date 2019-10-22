



Feeling the heat? At 29, Jana Duggar has watched many of her siblings fall in love and get married. However, she’s yet to find The One — and she’s completely content with that.

“There can be that pressure, I guess. Everyone’s always giving their suggestions,” Jana says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of Counting On. “Some will pressure in some ways, I’m like, ‘Y’all when the time comes.’ … If I was sitting here waiting to get married, I think that would be more depressing but instead, I really look at this as, OK what are other things that I could be doing right now that maybe I can’t do later? I’ve really enjoyed the different opportunities that I’ve had [like] travel; even still being able to travel with my family that maybe my married siblings can’t do.”

The reality star also addressed her comments about being in multiple courtships over the years, revealing that there “have been a number of guys” who have asked her out.

“None of them worked out. Different ones of us have been in relationships, courtships, whatever you want to label it as. Of course, it doesn’t always end in marriage and that’s OK,” she adds. “You have to sometimes talk to someone, get to know someone and realize, you know what, it doesn’t have to end in marriage.”

Meanwhile, the brothers take a road trip and open up about how many guys are interested in Jana. “We’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to guide these guys away from our sisters and from Jana,” Jeremiah Duggar says. “We’ve gottta get good guys for them.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jinger Vuolo (nèe Duggar) opens up to her mom, Michelle Duggar, about her decision to start wearing pants, not just skirts and dresses — a look that is unusual for Duggar women. However, over the years, the family has been spotted sporting pants on multiple occasions — Joy-Anna wore pants while hiking and Jessa wore ski pants while in Colorado.

Counting On airs on Tuesday, October 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

