Jinger Duggar Reflects on Trolls Saying ‘Really Mean Things’ About Kids

Sharing her struggles. Jinger Duggar is opening up about raising her and Jeremy Vuolo’s two daughters in the public eye.

“I’ve told Jer a couple times, like, ‘I just don’t want to be involved with that. … I don’t want my kids to have people looking in on their lives and picking them apart,’” the Counting On alum, 27, said during an episode of the “Dinner Party With Jeremy Fall” podcast, which was released on Thursday, July 1. “If I post a photo on Instagram, immediately you’ll have people who’ll say, ‘Oh, what a cute family photo!’ And then you’ll have those who will say really mean things.”

The former reality star, who is the mother of Felicity, 2, and Evangeline, 7 months, added, “[They’ll even say mean things] about my kids! And it’s like, ‘She’s 2.’”

The Arkansas native went on to tell Jeremy Fall that some days she wishes no one would recognize her “ever again.” She explained, “That’s never gonna be true for me because people already know who I am.”

While the 19 Kids and Counting alum noted the “perks” of her family’s fame, she added, “You also have to wrestle through a lot. That’s something Jer reminds me of all the time when I’m like, ‘Why am I feeling this way?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, babe, like, a lot of people wrestle with these things, but you’re just having it a little bit later.’ Because I didn’t move out of the home until, like, four years ago.”

The former TLC personality moved in 2019 from her hometown to Los Angeles with the former professional soccer player, 33, and their little ones.

The Hope We Hold coauthor’s reality TV career took a turn on Tuesday, June 29, in the wake of Josh Duggar’s April arrest for allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network wrote in a statement at the time. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Jinger and Vuolo responded to the cancellation in a joint statement, writing, “We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family. It’s been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn’t have imagined possible. We wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives.”