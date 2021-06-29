On the outs. TLC confirmed on Tuesday, June 29, that the network will no longer be working with the Duggar family in the wake of Josh Duggar‘s April arrest.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 33, was arrested in Arkansas on April 29 and booked on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He virtually attended a hearing one day later, shortly before more details of the controversy were revealed.

“Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas said in a press release on April 30.

At the time, the former reality star’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Josh’s trial was originally scheduled for July 6, but on Tuesday, a judge granted his request to extend the trial date. The new date is scheduled for November 30, with a pretrial conference beginning on November 18. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

TLC previously addressed the political activist’s arrest following his initial hearing. “TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network said in a statement to Us. “19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then.”

The eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was held without bail upon his arrest, but during a May 5 hearing, he was able to request his release on bond. In documents obtained by Us one day before the hearing, Josh’s lawyers claimed that he was “neither a risk of flight nor a danger to the community” should he be allowed to return home to his wife, Anna Duggar, who announced her seventh pregnancy in April.

U.S Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann previously advised that, if released, Josh would “likely require a third-party custodian that he could reside with” instead of going back to his family’s home, where minors are present. Us later confirmed that the Arkansas native was approved to reside with pastor Lacount Reber and his wife, Maria Reber, for his home confinement stay after his release.

“We want to be able to help … with God’s help,” Maria told the court. “I am looking at it as we are here of help for the family … to Josh and Anna, and we want to administer to them as best as we can. … My husband has made the decision and I’m here to support that decision.”

This isn’t the first time Josh has been the subject of scandal. In 2015, TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting after multiple women accused Josh of molesting them years prior when he was a teenager. The controversy continued when Josh admitted to cheating on his wife, now 32, when his Ashley Madison profile was leaked in a hack. At the time, Josh apologized in a statement and sought treatment at a faith-based rehab center.

The Sun was first to report the cancellation news.