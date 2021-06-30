Counting no more. After TLC dropped the Duggars and canceled Counting On in the aftermath of Josh Duggar’s arrest, various members of the family are speaking out.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 29. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Josh was arrested in April and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. At the time, the former reality star’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. One week later, he was released on bail but was not allowed to return home with his pregnant wife, Anna Duggar, and their six children Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella.

Instead, he was placed on home confinement at the home of Lacount Reber and his wife, Maria Weber. The couple were described in court as “close friends” of the Duggar family.

Josh’s trial was originally scheduled to begin on July 6, but later, a judge granted his request to push the trial back. The rescheduled trial is set to begin on November 30, with a pretrial conference starting on November 18.

After news of his arrest first broke, TLC responded with a statement noting that Josh had not worked with the network since 2015, when he first made headlines for molestation and cheating scandals.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network said in April. “19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then.”

Counting On, which premiered in December 2015, primarily focused on the lives of Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar and their respective husbands Ben Seewald, Jeremy Vuolo and Austin Forsyth.

After the show’s cancellation, the Vuolos were among the first members of the family to speak out about the news. Keep scrolling to read more reactions from the Duggar family about the show’s cancellation: