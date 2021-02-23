The more, the merrier! Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard “would love” to expand their family.

“We’re not opposed to that,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 22, while promoting her YouTube channel. “We’re definitely open to wherever God leads us. And we’ve also talked about adoption possibly in the future. … Derick’s uncle was adopted.”

Duggar went on to say that she and the law school student, 31, are “content right now.”

Dillard chimed in, “We’re still young. We’ll see.” The accountant added that they might “grow into” having “two biological or adopted [kids] or at the same time.”

The former TLC personalities are already the parents of sons Isaiah, 5, and Samuel, 3. In April 2020, Dillard revealed that he and the midwife weren’t “definite” about having another child.

“We’re just kind of enjoying life,” he explained during a “First Class Fatherhood” podcast episode at the time.

While the Counting On alums’ parenting styles are “similar in a lot of ways,” Duggar is usually “more lenient,” she told Us on Monday. “He’s like, ‘Hey, we need to be consistent here.’ I’m like, ‘OK. Yeah, you’re right.”

Dillard said that this helps “balance” them out while raising Isaiah and Samuel. He said, “We help each other in that way. Like, she can lighten me up. … But it’s important to have those big core things that we agree on. There would be more issues if we didn’t agree on fundamental aspects of parenting.”

The former reality stars joked that they still work hard to make sure that their boys “don’t play” them. “It’s like, ‘Oh, well Dad said I could do this. And you said this,’ or whatever,” she explained. “We’re always like, ‘Oh, so did you talk to Papa? And what did he say?’ Yeah. Got to keep some consistency.”

She and Dillard tied the knot in June 2014 in Springdale, Arkansas, three months after their engagement. They went on to welcome Isaiah and Samuel in 2015 and 2017, respectively. While the couple initially documented their family life alongside the rest of the Duggars on TLC, they exited the network in 2017.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi