The road to healing. Jill Duggar is reflecting on her “crazy season” of life one week after sharing that she experienced a pregnancy loss.

“I just wanted to hop on here really quickly. It’s been a little bit since I’ve shown my face on here,” the Counting On alum, 30, said on her Instagram Story on Monday, October 18. “We’ve just been taking more family time, kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms, but I just wanted to hop on here and say thank you to family and friends who have reached out and supported us, bringing us meals, cleaning our house, all the things.”

The former reality star and her husband, Derick Dillard, announced on October 11 that they had suffered a miscarriage while expecting baby No. 3.

The pair have received many supportive comments from family members on social media since, from Joy-Anna Duggar to Jinger Duggar.

“River Bliss was so loved! I love you, Jill. My heart breaks for y’all. I’m so so sorry you are having to go through this. Praying for you all,” Joy-Anna, 23, wrote via Instagram last week, while the Hope We Hold author, 27, added, “Jill, my heart aches for you all. Love you so much and praying for you, sis!!”

As for Jessa Duggar, the reality star, 28, wrote that her heart “breaks” for her sister. Cousin Amy Duggar wrote, “Love you so much and your sweet family. River would have been beautiful. Wrapping you in prayers.”

The former TLC personalities revealed their tragedy with an Instagram video, going on to share more details on their website. “We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby,” they wrote. “We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them. They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born.”

The Arkansas natives picked a name, River Bliss, for their little one, “even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender” before the loss.

“One meaning for River is ‘tranquil’ … and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature,” the couple, who are also the parents of Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4, explained.

Three days later, Jill returned to Instagram to post a photo of her wrist with the words “Jesus Only Jesus” written on her skin.