While expecting little ones, Shawn Johnson East, Karolina Kurkova and more pregnant celebrities contracted the coronavirus.

The Olympian announced in January 2021 that her and Andrew East’s second child was on the way, and the Winning Balance author shared her diagnosis later that same month.

“Got my results back today and they came back positive for COVID,” the Iowa native wrote via Instagram Stories in January 2021. “Not going to lie … I’m nervous knowing I’m positive. It’s been a long two weeks of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) with [my daughter], Drew, and now this. My body is exhausted.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum described her symptoms, writing, “So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but that’s pregnancy haha. Not looking for any kind of pitty [sic] party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands. [We] had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling COVID so it’s a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household.”

Shawn noted that she suffers from asthma, which made her “scare[d] a little extra.”

The retired gymnast and the former professional football player welcomed their son, Jett, in July 2021. The couple’s baby boy joined big sister Drew, who arrived in October 2019.

Kurkova, for her part, was pregnant with baby No. 3 when she tested positive for COVID-19.

“At first, finding out I had COVID while pregnant was unnerving, especially as I didn’t know anybody who had it while they were pregnant,” the model said during a March 2021 interview with Babe by HATCH. “The first night I was a little scared but went into full-on mama-bear mode. I had to stay vital for everyone. I was pregnant with three guys quarantined in our apartment, and no help.”

The Czechoslovakia native, who shares Tobin, Noah and Luna with husband Archie Drury, added that she made fresh juice every day for “immunity … boosts.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel explained, “Fortunately, none of us had symptoms outside of being a little achy, but it was still intense. We did our best to make it fun [for the kids] and lived upside down for a while because I felt terrible for the kids. The sofa turned into a trampoline, and I had to let go of my love of organization!”

