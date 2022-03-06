Actress Jessie Cave has been hospitalized for the coronavirus amid her fourth pregnancy.

“Triage, once again…… Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks? 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯,” the England native, 34, captioned a hospital selfie of her baby bump via Instagram on Saturday, March 5.

Several of Cave’s famous friends and Harry Potter costars offered their support. (Cave played Lavender Brown in the last three sequels.)

“Jessie, I’m so sorry you’re going through this now 😭 hoping for a speedy recovery ❤️,” Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnegan in the successful franchise, replied.

The Buffering alum previously announced she and partner Alfie Brown are expecting their fourth child together late last year.

“Can’t hide this new baby anymore,” she captioned a maternity selfie in December 2021.

Nearly one year earlier, the Sunset author — who shares Donnie, 6, Margot, 4, and Tennessee, 17 months, with Brown — revealed her youngest son, then 3 months, had been diagnosed with COVID and subsequently hospitalized.

“I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital,” Cave wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “Poor baby is COVID positive. He’s OK and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. … This strain is super powerful and contagious. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my family’s new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors.”

She added at the time: “Please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9lbs 7 [ounces] now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.)”

Tennessee — who was born in October 2020 — was able to return home less than one month later.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support,” the “We Can’t Talk About That Right Now” podcast host explained via a January 2021 Instagram post. “Be safe everybody. Amazing care from everybody at Chelsea and Westminster.”

Cave and Brown — who have been dating for eight years — also tested positive for the virus at the time.

“You have to be so hyper-aware of every single symptom and trust your instinct,” the cartoonist said during an appearance on U.K.’s Lorraine that January. “Within a day of realizing he was kind of changing a little bit and not feeding as much — his cry was different — I just went for it and went [into the hospital]. It could have been a completely different story if I hadn’t gone in.”

