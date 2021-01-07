Recovery mode. Jessie Cave’s 3-month-old son, Tenn, is “home now” following his coronavirus battle.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support,” the actress, 33, captioned a Thursday, January 7, Instagram slideshow with her baby boy. “Be safe everybody. Amazing care from everybody at Chelsea and Westminster.”

The cartoonist’s social media update came two days after she announced her little one had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital,” the Harry Potter star wrote on Tuesday, December 5. “Poor baby is COVID positive. He’s OK and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my family’s new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again, I’m in awe of nurses and doctors.”

The English star went on to praise her brother and father for their careers in the medical field, concluding, “Please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9lbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.)”

The newborn reached his 11-week milestone at the hospital in an animal-printed onesie. Tenn watched ocean footage in Instagram photos captioned, “If you can’t go to the aquarium bring the aquarium to you.”

Cave and her partner, Alfie Brown, are also the parents of son Donnie, 6, and daughter Margot, 4. Their third child arrived in October 2020.

“Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 minutes after my waters were broken,” the “We Can’t Talk About That Right Now” podcast host captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. “Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births. Much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control. We are currently in the neonatal unit, but he’s a strong boy and it’s the safest place for him right now.”

Keep scrolling for an inside look at Tenn’s hospital stay amid the pandemic.