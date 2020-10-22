Lavender Brown’s little one! Jessie Cave gave birth to her third child on Wednesday, October 21, only 40 minutes after her water broke.

“Abraham ‘Bam’ Benjamin,” the Harry Potter star, 33, captioned a Thursday, October 22, Instagram photo of herself breast-feeding the infant. “Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken. Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births … much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control.”

The actress went on to write that the newborn was in the neonatal unit, explaining, “He’s a strong boy and it’s the safest place for him right now. The midwives (Magda and Daisy) and the doctors and neonatal nurses have been amazing (our first one to welcome us into the ward was named Rosaria and she was extremely comforting). Thank you for all the cosmic well wishes.”

The “We Can’t Talk About That Right Now” podcast cohost concluded, “Thank you to [my partner], @alfiebrowncomedian for being so wonderful (again) and taking this picture in the seconds after he was born and just moments before he was wheeled away out of our arms, honestly one of the hardest moments of my life. Hopefully he will be with us soon and it will be even more perfect. And BIG LOVE AND RESPECT for all the mothers who’ve experienced the neonatal unit before us, along with us.”

She and Alfie Brown are also the parents of Donnie, 6, and Margot, 4.

The English star announced in June that she was pregnant with baby No. 3, writing via Instagram: “Oops I did it again.”

Cave continued documenting her pregnancy via social media, from her baby bump progress to her self-care routine.

From 2009 to 2011, the illustrator played Lavender Brown in the final three films in the Harry Potter franchise.