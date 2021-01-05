On the mend. Jessie Cave’s 3-month-old son, Tenn, is in the hospital battling the coronavirus.

“I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital,” the Harry Potter star, 33, captioned a Tuesday, January 5, Instagram photo of her infant resting in a hospital bed while the actress watched the news on her laptop. “Poor baby is COVID positive. He’s OK and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.”

The cartoonist urged her followers to “take extra care in the coming weeks,” writing, “This strain is super powerful and contagious. … Really didn’t want this to be the start of my family’s new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors.”

Cave welcomed her and Alfie Brown‘s newborn in October 2020, and Tenn joined older siblings Donnie, 6, and Margot, 4.

“Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 minutes after my waters were broken,” the “We Can’t Talk About That Right Now” podcast cohost wrote alongside a sweet breast-feeding shot at the time. “Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births. Much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control. We are currently in the neonatal unit, but he’s a strong boy and it’s the safest place for him right now.”

Cave added, “Thank you to [my partner], @alfiebrowncomedian for being so wonderful (again) and taking this picture in the seconds after he was born and just moments before he was wheeled away out of our arms, honestly one of the hardest moments of my life. Hopefully he will be with us soon and it will be even more perfect. And BIG LOVE AND RESPECT for all the mothers who’ve experienced the neonatal unit before us, along with us.”

The little one was home with his family “and missing a few wires” later that same week.

The illustrator, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter franchise from 2009 to 2011, announced her third pregnancy in June 2020. “Oops I did it again,” she captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Tenn’s hospital stay.