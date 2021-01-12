Sharing her story. Jessie Cave called the coronavirus “absolutely the most contagious thing” after it spread through her family.

The Harry Potter star, 33, has “no” idea where she first contracted COVID. “I was completely symptom-less,” the actress said during a Tuesday, January 12, Lorraine appearance. “It’s just bizarre. I did go and get a test because I wanted to see my family at Christmas but obviously, we couldn’t.”

While the English star’s 2-month-old son, Tenn, was “completely fine” after his mom’s diagnosis and had “absolutely nothing wrong” with him, the infant took a turn for the worse nearly two weeks later.

“You have to be so hyper-aware of every single symptom and trust your instinct,” Cave told Lorraine Kelly. “Within a day of realizing he was kind of changing a little bit and not feeding as much — his cry was different — I just went for it and went into [the hospital.] It could have been a completely different story if I hadn’t gone in.”

The illustrator documented her baby boy’s stay via Instagram last week and celebrated their return home on Thursday, January 7. Since then, Cave’s boyfriend, Alfie Brown, has contracted COVID-19.

“He’s actually now got the virus,” the “We Can’t Talk About That Right Now” podcast cohost said on Tuesday, noting the “weird delay” before he showed symptoms. “It’s such a strange illness and it affects everyone completely differently. It’s completely affected our whole lives over this period of time. I can’t really imagine a normal day now. … It’s a completely new reality for me. I have so much respect for how dangerous it is. It’s not that I didn’t before, but I think the second it happens to you as a personal experience, it just becomes so much more real and scary.”

The comedian, who is also the mother of Donnie, 6, and Margot, 4, added that Brown was “doing OK” and “much better now.”

The couple welcomed Tenn in a “terrifying” October 2020 birth. “Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken,” Cave wrote via Instagram at the time. “Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births … much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control.”

She went on to praise her boyfriend, writing, “Thank you to [my partner], @alfiebrowncomedian for being so wonderful (again) and taking this picture in the seconds after he was born and just moments before he was wheeled away out of our arms, honestly one of the hardest moments of my life. Hopefully he will be with us soon and it will be even more perfect.”