A belated Christmas celebration. Amy King (née Duggar) has tested positive for COVID-19, shortly before her family was set to celebrate the festive December holiday.

“Christmas is cancelled here until further notice. ..😩 My test results came back positive, my husband is quarantined in our bedroom and his quarantine ends soon,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 35, captioned a Saturday, December 24, Instagram snap of her and husband Dillon King via FaceTime. “My quarantine started yesterday and I’m in the bedroom upstairs away from everyone!”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s niece further detailed her symptoms in her social media post, “I don’t have fever but the body aches and chills are terrible. My mom and Daxxy [son Daxton, whom she shares with Dillon] are doing great and I can hear Elf playing downstairs❤️.”

She continued: “Definitely not the Christmas I thought we would be having, but I’ll be posting our Christmas in January. … Found out that Delta Airlines cancelled 200 flights due to Omicron and that’s the airline we flew on from our Atlanta trip.”

The 3130 clothing boutique owner revealed that none of their family holiday plans were completed due to their COVID quarantines, including wrapping presents and taking a family portrait.

“We are separated from each other but life is still good and there’s so much to smile about,” Amy wrote. “And even though I’m trapped for 10 days I’ll use this time to grow closer to the Lord, see some blockbuster hits and rest. I’m so thankful for mom for taking care of our little guy— we love you so much!! until we are better Merry MERRY Christmas! #KingCovidChristmas.”

Jill Dillard (née Duggar) took to Instagram comment to share her positive wishes for her cousin’s speedy recovery, writing, “Oh no! So sorry you’re sick! 😢.”

As Amy quarantined on Friday, she further explained her developing symptoms in a series of Instagram Story videos, noting that she later had a fever and chills.

“I just wanted to say have a merry, merry Christmas and I pray that it’s a peaceful one and a healthy one for you and your family,” the Arkansas native concluded her social media video at the time. “Cheers.”

She followed up on her Christmas wishes on Saturday, December 25, writing via Instagram Story, “Merry Christmas to you! From this greasy hair-COVID girl who wears her shirt inside out and hasn’t showered in days!”

The former country singer — who is the only child of Terry Jordan and Deanna Duggar, Jim Bob’s sister — is known as the rebellious cousin of the Counting On siblings since she didn’t adhere to many of the same conservative guidelines as her relatives.

“I would probably ditch my chaperone,” Amy once told her 56-year-old uncle during an early episode of the TLC series about her views on courtship. “You don’t want me to be [your kids’] chaperone. I will pretty much let them do whatever. Come on now! I’m pretty sure you and Aunt Michelle were not like that when you were younger. I’m pretty sure they kissed before they were married.”