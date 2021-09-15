Take that! Amy Duggar posted a warning to social media trolls on Wednesday, September 14.

“I’m a Mama bear,” the Marriage Boot Camp alum, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of herself hugging her 23-month-old son, Daxton. “I may seem pretty chill but mess with my little cub and I will break out a level of crazy that will make your nightmares seem like a happy place.”

The Arkansas native, who did not mention what prompted the social media upload, is no stranger to clapping back against the parenting police.

When an Instagram user told the former reality star to have more kids and lose weight via DMs in October 2020, she reposted the message, writing, “I’m flabbergasted that someone would have the audacity to type these words to anyone!! I mean. Who in their right mind says ‘I think your body is ready to pop out more kids’ to a total stranger?!’ My body has been through a lot and it gave me the sweetest boy ever. Yes of course it was worth it. But I still need to heal. C-sections are no joke and vertigo is/was very hard on me. I still get dizzy sometimes, but I’m getting stronger every day.”

The A Duggar Leaves Home star added, “Also. I AM TIRED. Anyone else!? This [coronavirus] pandemic has been so rough on so many people and my business has taken a hit just like so many others. I need to be on my A game. I need to give it my all. I need to stay creative and focus on [my online clothing store], 3130. Children are such a blessing, but I can’t imagine being pregnant again right now. I’d be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out and not in a good head space and that’s OK to admit.”

Duggar explained that as a “very hands-on mom” to a toddler, she wanted to focus on giving Daxton her “full attention.”

She and husband Dillon King welcomed their son in October 2019. While many of Duggar’s cousins, who starred on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, have started large families of their own, Duggar pointed out that she is an only child and “turned out just fine.”

She concluded at the time: “Some women are designed not to have large families. I am one of them. Too much noise, chaos, it’s just not for me. But kudos to those mama’s who do! God gave you superhuman strength. Deep down even though in a way it terrifies me I’d love to foster or adopt. It’s exhausting always being compared to other people. I’m in my thirties now, away from that show and I’m so over it. It just has to stop.”