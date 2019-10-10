



First-time parents! Amy Duggar and her husband, Dillon King, welcomed their baby boy to the world on Wednesday, October 9.

Earlier in the day the couple revealed that their son, Daxton, was due to arrive via C-section.

“Brb.. we’re gonna go be parents now!!” she captioned a photo of the couple outside what looked like a hospital. “Surprise!! Our little Daxton will be here today!! With my small frame and the fact that the Dr. Said theres an 85% chance I’d have an emergency situation. We went ahead and scheduled a cesarean to be on the safe side. I’m sure there will be negative comments. But I have to do what’s right for my body and what’s healthy for my son. I’ve been mentally and spiritually preparing myself for this I’m trying to relax, and not worry! But I’ve never had surgery before, I’ve never even stayed in a hospital before, so I’m just a ball of nerves…soo I’d appreciate your prayers!!! But in just a few hours our lives will be forever changed! I’m focused on God’s promises and that sweet little face!! Ok, daddy let’s do this!!!”

She later posted an Instagram Stories clip that showed her prepped for surgery along with the caption, “Here we go,” with a blue heart.

The Marriage Boot Camp alums announced in April that they were expecting their first child with an adorable Instagram reveal, featuring puffy gold balloons. “BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!” the pregnant star, 32, wrote at the time. “Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!”

Her husband added with a post on his own social media account: “We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!”

Two months later, the reality stars revealed the gender of their baby-to-be. “We are so excited to announce that we are having a BOY!” Dillon captioned a June Instagram upload kissing his wife in bed while blue feathers rained down on them.

They shared their son’s name in July while on their babymoon. “Baby K has a name!!! Baby Dax we cannot wait to meet you!!” the 3130 Clothing owner wrote alongside a pic of their son’s moniker written in the sand. “You already bring so much joy into our lives!! We love you so much Daxton Ryan!”

Before their exciting announcements, the couple, who tied the knot in September 2015, told Us Weekly exclusively that they were ready to start a family and opened up about their future parenting styles.

“For me, I just want to be a hands-on kind of mom. He’ll be a hands-on kind of dad,” the niece of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar told Us in December 2018. “We want to be involved in our kids’ lives no matter what they do. And they’re going to be our little best friends. They don’t know it yet, but they will.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!