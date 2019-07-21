Couldn’t wait to share! Amy King (née Duggar) and her husband, Dillon King, have chosen a name for their baby-to-be.

“Baby K has a name!!! Baby Dax we cannot wait to meet you!!” the 3130 Clothing owner, 32, captioned an Instagram picture on Saturday, July 20, that showed their son’s moniker written in the sand. “You already bring so much joy into our lives!! We love you so much Daxton Ryan!”

The sweet photo comes days after the couple enjoyed a day at the beach and documented the outing on social media. “Nailed it!” Amy wrote alongside one photo that showed her bare baby bump in a bikini. In the snap, Dillon stood in the distance and was strategically placed to look as if he were leaning on her stomach.

Amy and Dillon — who wed in September 2015 — announced the news of their growing brood in April. “BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!” Amy shared via Instagram. “Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!”

Four months prior to their happy news, the duo opened up to Us Weekly about wanting to expand their family.

“We’re practicing, we’re not preventing,” Dillon told Us in December. Amy — who is the niece of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — shared a similar message at the time.

“If it happens, it happens,” she explained to Us. “We’re ready to be parents. We’re ready whenever it happens.” However, there were a few things Amy was concerned about, including her body image as an expectant mother. “I don’t want to look like an Oompa Loompa,” she told Us.

The soon-to-be parents, who appeared on season 7 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars while their marriage was in a rough spot, are on the same page when it comes to how they’ll raise their children.

“For me, I just want to be a hands-on kind of mom. He’ll be a hands-on kind of dad,” Amy told Us. “We want to be involved in our kids’ lives no matter what they do. And they’re going to be our little best friends. They don’t know it yet, but they will.”

