Sending Christmas wishes! Tori Spelling, Ashley Tisdale and Melissa Joan Hart are among the group of celebrities who got into the holiday spirit this year by sending out festive cards.

“This year has been so exciting for our growing family, and I can’t wait to spread the joy we feel with our new @minted Holiday cards!” Tisdale wrote via Instagram in November, kicking off the season with a sneak peek at her 2021 custom cards by Minted.

The Young & Hungry executive producer — who welcomed her first child, daughter Jupiter, in March — noted how “happy” she is to “have this milestone documented as a keepsake” in the form of a card for years to come.

Spelling, on the other hand, raised a few eyebrows with her photo choice for her family’s annual Christmas card.

The Troop Beverly Hills actress unveiled her Christmas picture via a sponsored Instagram post in November. The snap included Spelling with her and husband Dean McDermott’s five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau. The Slasher actor, however, was nowhere to be seen.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that even the sweet message on the Simply to Impress card didn’t give McDermott a shout-out.

“With Love, from our farm to your home! Xoxo, Tori & Family,” the inscription read as the group smiled amongst their farm animals.

Spelling previously sparked divorce rumors earlier in the year after she was seen without her wedding ring during the summer. She was later spotted outside an attorney’s office in October with papers that read “support” and “custody,” fueling split speculation.

However, the California native insisted that McDermott’s absence in the holiday card was due to his busy work schedule. When one fan joked that the Canada native “must be ‘working’ out of town” to have missed the photo shoot, Spelling replied, “@imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada.”

While Spelling’s card caused a stir among her fans, other stars, including Kyle Richards and Ashley Iaconetti, chose to keep things simple with their festive fliers.

Scroll down to see which celebrities documented their year in a holiday card: