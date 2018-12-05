As Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf once said, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer, is singing loud for all to hear!

From Mariah Carey’s 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to Justin Bieber’s 2011 hit “Mistletoe” to Ariana Grande’s 2014 smash “Santa Tell Me,” Us Weekly is rounding up stars’ best original holiday songs.

Watch the video above for more!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!